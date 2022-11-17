On the corner of East College Avenue and Shortlidge Road, Penn State's Ukrainian Society collaborated with the Iranian Student Association to put on an event, demanding the university’s acknowledgement of human rights to gather their support to protect Ukrainian citizens in the upcoming cold winter months.

The Thursday event asked students to donate and sign a petition that was drafted by both clubs.

Many attendees and State College community members said that now is the time to show support to communities impacted by Islamic extremists.

Elham Rahimi, the president of the Iranian Student Association, spoke of the changing environment surrounding current events in Iran.

“Last year, we had all the events for joy, for happiness, for celebration,” Rahimi (graduate-energy and mineral engineering) said. “But this year, all the events have changed towards the current happenings in Iran.”

Rahimi said the club's mission is to speak on “behalf of our people” as well as trying to raise support for “human rights.”

Mehdi Ghaffari attended the event to show support for both the Iranian Student Association and the Ukrainian Society as he believes they both have “the same enemy.”

Ghaffari said it makes sense that both clubs “join forces” so that they can both speak on “problems that exist in the world, in the Middle East specifically.”

This problem, Ghaffari said, is “Islamic extremism.” He spoke towards the passing of Mahsa Amini, who died shortly after her arrest at the hands of Iran’s “morality police.”

Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, according to the Associated Press. Amini’s death sparked protests around the world and prompted criticisms of the current Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the AP.

According to Iran Human Rights, an estimated number of 342 people have died due to the protests.

Ghaffari said he was frustrated as citizens have been peacefully protesting, but the “regime is using all kinds of efforts to repress this movement.”

“Given that the Islamic Regime has been providing Russia with drones, it's relevant here that we support Ukrainians in their human rights aspirations,” Ghaffari said.

Maria Smereka, president of the Ukrainian Society, said she personally relates to the cause and feels it’s necessary she shows her support.

As the daughter of two Ukrainian immigrants, Smereka (senior-Spanish and biology) said she has friends and family in Ukraine.

With the winter season coming, Smereka said she’s trying to show she’s “here for them” and all those “left without electricity and heating for the winter” as a byproduct of the war.

“Please keep the Ukrainian people in mind, especially as we have the warmth of indoor heating and they do not, unfortunately.” Smereka said. “The winter there is absolutely brutal.”

