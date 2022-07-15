‘The posters are part of our DNA’ | 2022 Arts Fest poster brightens up first in-person festival in two years

Since she was a young girl, Saige Sommese said she remembers watching her father, Lanny Sommese, create the annual poster for the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

Lanny had created the annual Arts Fest poster for over 40 years before Saige began assisting him about five years ago, she said. Since then, Saige has become the main creator of the annual poster.

Saige began “brainstorming” in February, generating a number of sketches to present to Arts Fest’s executive director Rick Bryant.

She said she often draws inspiration from her father’s drawings and “unfinished sketches” during the creative process.

“[We] definitely want it to have a similar feel to the posters that my dad did in the past,” Saige said. “[They] all have a similar, very weird kind of whimsical style to them that I tried to keep by reusing some of his sketches.”

Though she has assumed her father’s mantle, Saige said she still looks to her parents for additional suggestions when she creates the annual poster for the festival.

“I've definitely learned a lot, and they're very aligned with me with their suggestions, which is nice to have,” Saige said.

Bryant said this year he had an “immediate favorite,” enjoying how this year’s design displays a “bursting bouquet of festivities.”

“[We] are in sort of a rebirth because we haven't had a real, live, in-person Arts Festival in two years,” Bryant said. “I thought that [it] was important to convey that idea visually. It's like a flower springing up in the springtime.”

Saige said this year she was inspired to base her design off of “a flat tone poster from the ‘70s,” favoring flat, bold and bright colors with minimal shading.

“I love how colorful that turned out to be,” Saige said. “I like just how you kind of see something new every time you look at the poster.”

Arts Fest’s Director of Development Jennifer Shuey said she enjoyed the “upbeat” feeling of this year’s poster.

“[The] blue sky feeling and the bold, bright colors, it just feels really hopeful, and it feels very welcoming,” Shuey said.

Saige said she was sure to incorporate staple themes from posters’ past, including the landscape of State College and Penn State campus locations.

“This year, we're back to our standard language, downtown State College and the Penn State campus. So, I wanted there to be visual clues to State College or Penn State,” Bryant said.

Saige also incorporated a jester character into the poster, the festival’s “unofficial mascot,” according to Bryant.

But in order to indicate she is now the one creating the posters in place of her father, Saige adapted the typical male jester to a female one.

Shuey said there’s a “recognizable look and feel” to the poster’s art style, which helps the community understand that each year’s poster is part of the same “graphic iconography,” something she said is “unique” to the festival.

“I love how much of a tradition it's become,” Saige said. “[I love] not only that relationship between me and my dad passing it down to me, and continuing that tradition, but also contributing to a greater tradition within the State College community.”

Shuey said the posters serve many purposes for the community and attendees, ranging from a collectible souvenir to marking personal milestones.

According to the Arts Fest website, the poster is free and can be found in almost a dozen businesses in Centre County. The poster will be available for pickup throughout Art Fest.

“I think it just is another vehicle for telling our story and just promoting summer, fun, [positivity], everything,” Shuey said. “All those things that are so meaningful to the people that come every year.”

Bryant also said every year he most enjoys how the Sommese family expresses the “breadth of their imagination” on the annual poster.

“[It's] a big part of our visual identity,” Bryant said. “The posters are part of our DNA.”