The New York Times reported John Fetterman as the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate winner with 49.9% of the votes.

The results are yet to be certified.

Fetterman is a lifelong Pennsylvanian and has served as Pennsylvania’s 34th lieutenant governor since 2019.

Fetterman received his bachelor's degree at Albright College. He then served in the AmeriCorps for two years and went on to receive his master’s in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. He later served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania for 12 years.

Fetterman's campaign features issues, such as the legalization of cannabis, raising the minimum wage, protecting reproductive rights and promoting clean energy.

His opponent Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, has yet to concede.

Oz became famous for his show, “The Doctor Oz Show,” which ran from 2009 to 2022. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was raised by Turkish immigrants in Wilmington, Delaware. He received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and received his M.D. from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Fetterman will join Bob Casey in representing Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.

