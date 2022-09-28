For the members of Penn State’s club paintball team, paintball isn’t just a birthday party activity.

Every Sunday, the group gathers in a field, according to club member Alexander Ott. Members bring their paintball guns and protective gear and “let loose.”

When competing, though, Ott (senior-civil engineering) said it isn’t just a free-for-all — there’s a real strategy that goes into the game.

“If you split the field down the middle, there’s two sides, and usually whichever side you get an elimination from first, usually you try to push that side more because it’s weaker,” Ott said. “There’s less people over there.”

The strategy also depends on what type of game they’re competing in. There is “X-ball,” which is 10 minutes for the teams to get as many points as they can, and “race to 2,” where the first team to two points wins.

A team can get a point by either eliminating all players on the other team or by getting to the other team’s side and pressing a buzzer, according to Vice President Nicholas Borrelli.

“We’ve played more race to 2, but we’ve been getting into more X-ball since it’s more of a competitive side of the paintball scene,” Borrelli (senior-cybersecurity) said.

Borrelli also said there isn’t much standardization between fields. Layouts change depending on the venue.

“There’s always going to be a snake side and a Dorito side, the snake side being more of a low type of side. You have to get low, and usually there’s beams on that side,” Borrelli said. “And [on] the Dorito side, there’s actually triangles that look like Doritos.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Team treasurer Riley Hammond described the tournaments as “electric.”

“There’s stands so you can watch it from above, tons of music playing, everyone’s having a great time,” Hammond (sophomore-architectural engineering) said. “So you walk in and you feel like you’re at the Olympics.”

Hammond likened it to a video game.

“You go out, have fun. It just feels like you’re playing a video game in real life,” Hammond said. “It’s just a lot of fun, and the more fun you have, the easier it gets, the more you want to keep playing.”

According to President Myles Davis, there are options for people who aren’t interested in being competitive.

“We have a casual play and a more competitive play,” Davis (senior-computer science) said.

Also, Davis said the club is open to people of all skill levels.

“We’re here to train and help anybody who wants to join or has an interest in the sport of paintball,” Davis said. “We are here to provide a safe and promoting environment for people of backgrounds from having no experience at all to top division players in order to experience different aspects of paintball and the different formats of paintball.”

Davis said it’s easy to get started, and they help with finding equipment and carpooling to practices and tournaments.

“If you want to get into it, all you have to do is just reach out to us, and we’ll set you up,” Davis said. “We do have extra equipment that members have and are willing to lend out. And we also go to various fields that we’re sponsored at, and they get a discounted rate of equipment, such as rental equipment, so there’s no worries when it comes to not having any equipment yourself.”

And to Davis, being hit doesn’t hurt anymore.

“I would describe it as basically a pinch,” Davis said. “And the better players will never get shot. Do you want to be a better player?”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Ernest Hemingway collection comes to Penn State University Libraries A new collection of Ernest Hemingway stories, documents, unpublished works and photos is com…