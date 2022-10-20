Beginning at noon on Saturday, the State College Parking Department will not enforce the “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” and the one and two hour restrictions — no lawn parking permitted.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, the State College Parking Department will not be enforcing the "No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m." in addition to the one- and two-hour parking restrictions downtown.

Restrictions will be reinstated at 2 a.m. on Monday, the release said.

Downtown parking area loading zones will be for commercial use only, and all vehicle codes will be "strictly enforced," the release said.

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., parking meters on streets and in parking lots will be enforced.

No parking will be allowed in these areas due to potential vehicle code violations:

Sidewalks

Intersections

Crosswalks

Within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

Within 30 feet of a stop sign

More than 12 inches from the curb

Against traffic

In front of a driveway

Any further questions can be directed to the Borough of State College Parking Department at 814-278-4769 or parking@statecollegepa.us.

