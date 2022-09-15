For Penn State student Katrina Herrera, military and veteran suicide prevention has always been a topic she’s been passionate about.

Having veterans in her family, Herrera (senior-psychology) said she’s seen the firsthand impact serving has on someone when “they get forgotten about once they stopped serving.”

“It's a pretty harsh reality,” Herrera said. “We should care about them after they come home as well.”

With this in mind, Herrera said throughout September, she will run 100 miles for military and veteran suicide prevention.

Hosted by Stop Soldier Suicide, “a veteran-led nonprofit that provides free, confidential, trauma-informed mental health and wellness care to veterans and service members in all 50 states,” Herrera said the 100 Mile Challenge is entirely virtual.

When Herrera joined the challenge on Facebook after hearing about it through her friend’s mom, she said the challenge automatically set up a fundraiser for friends and family to hear about the cause and donate to it.

“I just hope that people can see it and at the very least, think critically about the experience that veterans have once they get back and the reality of the resources that they face or rather the lack of resources that they face,” Herrera said.

Having been a cross country and track runner in high school, Herrera said she’s always needed a goal or reason to be running, and the fundraiser “really helps” her keep active.

To accomplish the 100-mile goal, Herrera said she’s going to try to run three miles every time she’s at the gym in addition to including longer runs throughout the month.

However, Herrera said it isn’t about running the 100 miles. Instead, it’s about “letting people know there are ways to help and organizations that will help.”

“There's like a bigger purpose behind it,” Herrera said. “It’s not about me getting praised for running but more so that I’m doing it for a reason, and that’s motivating as well.”

So far, Herrera said she’s run over 15 miles and has raised $30.

Eryn Donnelly, a hometown friend of Herrera's, said before Herrera started the challenge, she didn’t know a lot about the project until it was brought to her attention.

However, after hearing about Herrera participating in the 100 Mile Challenge, Donnelly said this didn’t come as a surprise to her.

“She loves finding unique ways to get out there and support really cool causes,” Donnelly said.

Similar to Herrera, Donnelly, a patient services representative from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said she comes from a military family and was raised with the beliefs: “All gave some, but some gave all” and “Freedom’s not free.”

“When people come home from the military, it doesn't mean they get to go back to normal life,” Donnelly said. “We need to be appreciative and honor those that give the sacrifices and suffer a lot after they come home and do it for people they don't even know.”

Having met Herrera over three years ago at Penn State, Henry Fernandes said when Herrera first told him about the challenge, he found it to be an “amazing cause.”

“It's amazing that she's doing something like this because it really brings attention to people that, you know, don't have that firsthand connection and get to see that [it’s] something that is a pressing issue and raise awareness for it and funding as well,” Fernandes (senior-mechanical engineering) said.

Upon hearing about the challenge, Fernandes said he wasn’t surprised Herrera was doing something like this.

“That’s who she is,” Fernandes said. “It’s kind of in her nature to do something like this.”

“I think especially people our age aren't really aware of the issues that a lot of our veterans and ex-military members face, especially mentally, and how high the suicide rates are,” Donnelly said. “It's a really cool way, especially demographically, to initiate a conversation and bring awareness to the issue and maybe educate some people that didn't know about it before.”

Fernandes said he’s supported Herrera along the way by giving her motivation, keeping her on track and letting others know she’s participating in this challenge.

“Even if you're just one person like she is, she's letting people know,” Fernandes said. “Letting people who maybe aren’t even affected by it … they're doing something for them to raise awareness to let people know that they're not alone.”

