At 11:11 a.m. Friday, exactly 104 years after the signing of the armistice that brought the First World War to an end, veterans, families, friends and ROTC students gathered in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center for a Veterans Day ceremony to thank those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

The ceremony was hosted by Brittany Keenan, who served in the U.S. Navy for 13 years as an intelligence specialist and is now a student at Penn State and the president of the Penn State University Veteran Organization.

Keenan emphasized the U.S. military being an “all-volunteer force” for the last several decades.

“We chose to serve in this all-volunteer force,” Keenan (junior-nutritional sciences) said. “Many are unaware of the long-term emotional, physical and psychological challenges that they will face as a result of their service. But, knowing this, would I have made the decision to not join the U.S. Navy? Absolutely not.”

Keenan said she was looking for a purpose in her life and found it in the military.

“I have more to offer the world as a result of my military service, and I hope to do so in many ways,” Keenan said. “It has been a great honor to serve my country in the United States armed forces.”

Dan Murphy, a staff member at the university and who said he works closely with those putting on the event, said he’s attended the ceremony for many years.

“The event is always incredibly well done and it’s a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the contributions of those who have served and sacrificed,” Murphy said. “Even just taking a few minutes to reflect on those contributions and to pay respects and to be among this community is a really great way to spend a few minutes of our day on Veterans Day.”

Murphy also said he has people in his life who have served and cited this as a “great opportunity to honor them.”

The ceremony also included a moment of silence, followed by taps, played by Penn State student Noah Bauer.

The guest speaker was Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, a Penn State graduate with a degree in aerospace engineering, who has flown more than 3,100 flight hours in 40 different aircraft. He currently serves as the program executive officer for the Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons at Naval Air Station in Maryland.

Tedford’s two daughters attend Penn State, as well; his younger daughter sang the National Anthem at the beginning of the ceremony.

“Today, we honor the 41 million men and women who answered the call to safeguard our country and our ideas and inspired the world for generations — 41 million is a staggering number,” Tedford said.

The sacrifices made by those who serve was a key point Tedford referenced, including being on extended deployments, missing holidays and birthdays and shouldering the “solitude of a life of service that only a veteran can know.”

“Throughout time, our youngest, brightest men and women and their families have shouldered the burden of service to defend our Constitution and freedom around the world, to protect the innocent and defend those who are unable to defend themselves,” Tedford said. “They stand the watch, each and every day, so that we, our families and friends, can sleep soundly and safely.”

Tedford noted the major changes in technology that have greatly impacted the military, referencing how decisions that used to be made in weeks now need to be made in minutes and seconds.

He also directly addressed the Penn State ROTC students sitting in front of him, saying he would give a lot to “be in [their] shoes and do it all over again.”

“I am confident you will meet the ever-changing threats [that face] our nation,” Tedford said to the students. “As you finish your studies here and begin your service, remember that to the citizens of the world, you represent hope.”

He encouraged the students to “follow the lead” of the veterans that have faced “similar challenges and similar fears.”

“Learn their lessons. Take care of the mission. Take care of your brothers and sisters in arms. And come home with honor,” Tedford said.

Tedford also maintained and emphasized a sense of unity among the people in the room.

“To the veterans that are here today — our experiences and our careers have been very different. But together we share a North Star — we volunteered to serve the greatest nation on earth and swore an oath to protect and defend our way of life against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Tedford said. “And for that oath, to all the veterans here today, let me simply say — thank you for your service. Thank you for standing the watch.”

Joseph Rasmus, an Army veteran who graduated from Penn State in 1985, was attending the ceremony for the first time.

“I’m the first one in my family to ever go into the military and then I spent 26 years in the military,” Rasmus said.

Rasmus now lives in North Carolina and works at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

“This is actually only my second time I’ve been here [at Penn State] since I graduated,” he said. “My wife passed away 6 years ago, after being married 27 years, and I just wanted to get away and not think about her — because I miss her every day.”

Rasmus said having the bonds he has with other veterans has been a comfort to him, particularly since his wife’s death.

“I thank every veteran who has served,” Rasmus said. “Whether I know them or not, I have a connection because there’s a bond that, as soon as you talk to them, you know. And being a widower, it even helps even more.

The bonds between veterans were forged in the hardest of times, Rasmus said.

“All the places I’ve been, those [I served with] did it for the person to their left and their right — they’re my brothers, especially in combat,” Rasmus said. “I’ve served in two wars, I was in Japan for the earthquake, tsunami and the reactor blowing up — it was such a scary time and I would’ve never made it without them.”

Keenan concluded the ceremony while being visibly emotional.

“It is a true honor to be here today — much love,” she said. “Thank you all for your service.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Board of Trustees approves final phase of East Halls renovations The Penn State Board of Trustees voted to approve the final phase of the East Halls renovati…