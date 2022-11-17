In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act. This bill makes the spring forward in 2023 permanent and marks the end of the twice-annual tradition of changing the times on clocks in the U.S.

Most students at Penn State agree with the decision made by the U.S. Senate.

“It sounds like an outdated system that didn’t make a lot of sense,” Conor Kelley said.

Kelley (junior-community, environment and development) brought up how some states in the U.S. already don’t participate in daylight saving time, like Arizona and Hawaii. He said the U.S. should have done this sooner.

Due to this decision, sunrise in December in State College will be around 8:30 a.m. next year rather than 7:30 a.m.

Kelley said the idea of a later sunrise in the winter is appealing to him.

“I like the darkness,” Kelley said.

Other students disagree and don’t like the darkness.

“I hate how right now it gets dark super early. It’s really depressing,” Karson Johnson said.

Johnson (freshman-kinesiology) said she believes people don’t need to have daylight saving time anymore. She said it’s very “old-fashion” and “irrelevant.” Johnson agrees with the decision by the U.S. Senate.

“I think it's good because I hate daylight savings — it’s very annoying,” Johnson said.

While most students agreed with the decision to end the tradition, some students admitted they don’t care about it either way.

“I’m fine with it,” Brian Chettle said. “I don’t have strong opinions about it honestly.”

Chettle (junior-chemical engineering) said he’s not going to miss daylight saving time or getting an extra hour of sleep every November.

“It’s whatever,” Chettle said.

While it may be weird at first, Chettle said he believes people will adapt to the change for the better.

“I feel like it's going to make people’s lives easier because schedules won’t get messed up,” Chettle said.

Some students said they don’t care at all about daylight saving time.

“I guess I don’t really have an opinion,” Anis Abdic said.

Abdic (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said he believes neither spring forward nor fall back affect him. He said he didn’t even think the decision by the government to end it was even necessary.

Abdic said while the later sunrise will be nicer “aesthetic-wise” it will also be an adjustment.

“When I wake up in the morning, it would be nice to see the sun,” Abdic said.

For the students who don’t care, they agreed it’s a good decision.

“It is what it is,” Andrew Christensen said.

Christensen (junior-economics) said he won’t miss getting an extra hour of sleep every November, saying it’s just “one day a year.” He said this is a good decision for the country long term.

Some students heard about the decision made in March and thought that daylight saving time was ending this year.

“I actually thought it was happening this year, so I was confused,” Serenity Myers said.

Myers (freshman-political science) said she believes daylight saving time is very unnecessary and agreed with the decision made by the Senate.

“I think Congress made the best decision ever, which is surprising to me because they usually don't,” Myers said. “Thank you, Congress.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+2 Canyon Pizza’s closure, health violations are ‘shocking’ Penn State students On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Healt…