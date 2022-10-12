Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus.

More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live on campus, with the remainder of the 46,000 undergraduates living off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions.

Despite most students deciding to live off campus, students said they’re split on which is better.

“It depends on what you’re looking for,” Swarali Parikh said.

Parikh (senior-community, environment and development) said she lives off campus downtown, which gives her a greater sense of autonomy.

Olivia Swanner said she believes off-campus housing is better because of the independence. Swanner (freshman-industrial engineering) lives on campus in a dorm.

Fergus Black said living on campus is better because it’s close to the “main attraction.”

Black (sophomore-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said he enjoys living in an on-campus apartment because it’s close to his classes and everything else on campus.

Some students, both on campus and off campus, said they are not completely satisfied with their living conditions. In both cases, students said they have complaints and things they would like to be changed.

Several residents at The Station, a housing community in State College, said the Wi-Fi is the biggest problem about where they live.

“The internet does not work,” Tyler Henry said.

Henry (senior-telecommunications and media industries) said his biggest problem with The Station, aside from the Wi-Fi, is the leasing agency. Henry said the leasing agency at The Station can be “unreliable.”

“If the Wi-Fi worked, it would be worth it,” Trinity Osbourne said.

Osbourne (junior-human development and family studies) said she lives at The Station and said she doesn’t like the Wi-Fi or the far distance from campus.

After calling The Station, the leasing agency said it has no comment regarding students’ claims.

Some people living on campus said they also have complaints about where they live.

Swanner, who lives on campus, said she doesn't like having no air conditioning in the summer months at the beginning of the fall semester. She also complained about sightings of cockroaches and even bats in the dorm hall.

Swanner lives in an unrenovated dorm and said living on campus would be worth it if the university updated more of the dorms on campus.

Students said they believe living on campus is safer, especially with the Blue Light System and people only being able to access dorms with student IDs.

But despite this, most students said they still plan to live off campus next year.

Rachel Schweid, who lives on campus currently, said it’s “probably nicer to live off campus.”

Schweid (freshman-communications) said she wants to live off campus because she will have more freedom to live with whom she wants and will no longer be “subject to the dining hall” for food.

Osbourne said despite the flaws with living at The Station, she prefers it rather than moving back to campus because she said she believes it’s more convenient to stay where she is rather than move.

