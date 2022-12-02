After the 2022 midterm election, some Penn State students said they have mixed feelings about the results.

For students like Jacob Senecal, the problem stems from the candidates themselves.

“I looked at the candidates, but I didn’t vote,” Senecal (freshman-finance) said. “Neither candidate really interested me.”

Senecal was more specifically talking about the Pennsylvania general election — one that included the race for governor, seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, among others.

“I didn’t think either one was the right candidate for a government position,” Senecal said. “They didn’t seem like politicians to me.”

Beth Clark, on the other hand, said she voted to make sure one candidate didn’t get elected.

“I did vote in this election, mainly because I didn’t like [Doug] Mastriano. Really the only thing I was hoping was that he wouldn’t get elected,” Clark (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Mastriano, who was the Republican candidate for governor, lost to his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro. Shapiro won with about 54.6% of the vote.

When it came to the other candidates, Clark said she felt more neutral.

“I didn’t necessarily like the Republican candidates as much as the Democratic candidates,” Clark said. “But I wasn’t super happy with the Democratic candidates, either.”

Although students like Clark shared criticism, students made up a large part of the voter block for the midterm elections, with a 27% turnout for voters between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. This is the second highest voter turnout for students in the past 30 years, according to NPR.

For Esme Predko, a first-time voter, the election results were more positive.

“I went to the [HUB-Robeson Center] to vote because I guess my address for voting was here at State College since I live on campus, and honestly, at least for Pennsylvania, I was pretty happy with how they turned out,” Predko (sophomore-psychology) said.

As a first-time voter, Predko was surprised by the voting experience.

“I expected it to be scarier or more difficult, but it was honestly easy, which was really nice. I think voting should be an easy thing to do, so I am glad it wasn’t some frustrating process,” Predko said.

Christine Bahk shared Predko’s positive sentiment on the election results.

“I think for Pennsylvania, it also went well. I’m from New Jersey, so I’m from out of state. I think New Jersey also went fairly well,” Bahk (junior-English) said.

In New Jersey, nine Democrats won the U.S. House of Representative seats compared to three Republican seats, per POLITICO. Bahk also noted they voted in the HUB before class.

For Haley De La Torre, the election wasn’t on her mind. Although there was a record turnout for students, 73% of eligible voters in that age range didn’t vote during this election.

“I didn’t really have any opinions at all. I didn't really look too much into it,” De La Torre (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said.

Caleb Born said he didn’t have the time to vote.

“I didn’t vote because I was just busy with schoolwork. The results were kinda split. I didn't know what to expect,” Born (freshman-engineering) said.

For Born, he said he won’t know how to feel until he sees the results in action.

“Honestly, I didn’t get into [it] that much, but I don’t really feel affected by it yet,” Born said.

First-time voter Predko expressed optimism that this election is a good sign considering political “hot topics.”

“I know things have been pretty contentious recently,” Predko said. “There has been a lot of fear, especially with the hot topics that are being discussed in politics, but honestly I would say it turned out better than I feared it would.”

