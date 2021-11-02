Students Against Sexist Violence at Penn State released a joint statement with Penn State's Queer and Trans People of Color amending their previous statements which called for a protest in response to Milo Yiannopolous' "Pray the Gay Away" event this Wednesday night.

In an initial Instagram post, the club called for students to attend the protest rather than the "Love is Louder" counter-event to Yiannopolous' arrival.

In the second statement, SASV said their criticism of the "Love is Louder" event was "aimed exclusively at the Penn State Administration’s attempt to use this event to reduce student anger and to channel student action away from confronting Milo and into controlled spaces."

The club's most recent post said QTPOC and SASV both "fully support the rights of students to choose one, attend both, or neither."

All three events will take place Wednesday.

