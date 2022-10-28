The Student Farm at Penn State hosted its fourth annual Plant Powered PSU in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon.

The event, which featured a variety of tables that provided plant-based alternatives to traditional meat protein sources, included food, recipes, nutrition facts and an exercise bike that powered a blender and allowed students to make their own smoothies.

Caitie Grabowski detailed her experience on the smoothie bike and said it was “pretty cool.”

Grabowski (senior-communication science and disorders) enjoyed the smoothie table the most because “it's kind of cool how you can just see how your own energy can make your own smoothie.”

In order to power the blender, Grabowski said the students working told her to get on the bike and ride until the smoothie is blended.

Leslie Pillen, director of the Student Farm program, said the goal of the event was to “expose students to what plant-based eating [is,] what the different foods that would fall under that category [are] and why might you consider trying to eat more plant-based.”

“I would love for people to understand and learn that, environmentally, it's a good idea to try to eat more plant-based food and to reduce animal consumption,” Pillen said. “Nutritionally, it’s a really excellent dietary choice to eat plant-based. At the end of the day, it’s really delicious and there’s like all kinds of different options and flavors and textures. It’s very colorful… and yummy.”

The tables were “each designed to feature a different type of aspect of plant-based eating,” Pillen said.

Some table topics included beans, nuts, seeds and various plant milks. Students were invited to compare soy milk to almond milk and oat milk to see what they liked more, Pillen said.

Plant Powered PSU also included warm stews to help students concoct relevant autumn meals.

“I hope people will be excited about exploring more foods you know cooking with and eating more foods,” Pillen said.

“I’ve been trying to eat more plant-based,” Grabowski said. “This definitely reinforces how good plant-based food can be. There’s a lot of… alternatives to eating meat.”

Emily Torchia helped host a table as a representative of Penn State HealthWorks, an organization that conducts outreach programming and various workshops to educate students about sleep, stress, mindfulness, nutrition and safe sex.

Torchia (senior-biobehavioral health) explained that HealthWorks was “working with the Student Farm to promote plant-based eating — how it supports your immune system and fights off diseases, and how much better it is for the environment if you eat plant-based foods.”

Torchia said she hopes students see the impact that foods have “on their bodies and the environment.”

Torchia stressed the importance of eating high-quality foods because “the foods that we eat have such a big impact on our microbiomes and our gut and they influence a lot of our emotions and our mind.”

They can also “affect your academics and how you perform in school,” Torchia said.

Torchia had a simple message for the students absent from Plant Powered PSU — “consider this table [and] this whole event here at the church” because “what you eat really affects you; not only physically, but mentally and emotionally, too.”

