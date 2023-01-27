The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity announced it will host a "Solidarity Protest" at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Allen Street Gates to "protest in solidarity with demands for justice," according to an Instagram post.

The protest will "likely be followed by a march," SCDS said in the post.

SCDS is calling for the justice of individuals impacted by police violence, including Tyre Nichols, Tortuguita, Keenan Anderson and Osaze Osagie, according to the post.

Nichols, 29, died three days after a confrontation with five Memphis Department Police Officers, according to the Associated Press.

On Friday, authorities plan to release police video depicting the officers beating Nichols, the AP said. The officers were charged on Thursday.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE