The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity announced it will host a rally at 3:30 p.m on Monday after a student was arrested at a protest in response to the Uncensored America event on Oct. 24, according to an Instagram post.

The rally will take place at Old Main to “defend” the “anti-racist student-protestor” that was arrested after he caused a safety concern due to his proximity to police horses and refusal to move upon request.

The event hosted by Uncensored America was canceled due the “threat of escalating violence,” according to Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

According to the post, SCDS said Penn State administration said it would "subject arrested students to student conduct," meaning Penn State would punish the student "outside of the legal process."

“Admin wants to hurt this student’s academic career in order to engineer a false narrative of bad behavior,” the post said.

