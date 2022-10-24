The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity sent a mass email to Penn State students expressing their concerns with Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs.

Damon Sims sent an email in response to The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity’s initial email where the organization encouraged students to join a protest against The Proud Boys event occurring Monday.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which is exclusively male, as an “extremist” hate group known for its white nationalist and alt-right ties, as well as misogynistic rhetoric.

The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to the New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations” surrounding the attack.

The email said, “It is our duty to fight. It is our duty to win,” in an attempt to get students to join the protest at 6 p.m. in front of Thomas Building.

The Proud Boys have been invited to Penn State by the student organization Uncensored America.

While students have expressed their concerns with the group, university officials released a statement that “the presence of any speaker on our campuses should not be taken as an endorsement by Penn State.”

