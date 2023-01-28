The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity held a “Solidarity Protest” Saturday evening at the Allen Street Gates calling for justice for those affected by police violence, including Tyre Nichols, Tortuguita, Keenan Anderson and Osaze Osagie.

Nichols, 29, died three days after a confrontation with five Memphis Department Police Officers, according to the Associated Press. The officers were charged on Thursday.

On Friday, authorities released police footage that depicted five Memphis Police Department officers beating Nichols, according to the AP.

Protesters organized in front of the Allen Street Gates to discuss action against police brutality.

Numerous speakers shared words about Nichols, Tortuguita, Anderson and Osagie — discussing the need for solidarity.

Protestors chanted phrases including, “No justice, no peace.”

One speaker led a chant —”Three shots in the back, how do you justify that?” — in reference to the death of Osagie.

On March 20, 2019, Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

Some protestors called for change to the police system.

Connor Freidhoff said he was motivated to protest by the “misappropriation of power” exercised by officers. Freidhoff (senior-meteorology and atmospheric sciences) said he sees “a new tragedy every week.”

Freidhoff said he believes “protesting” and “making our voices heard” is how people should remember Nichols.

Freidhoff said he believes reform is not enough to trigger change, but instead he wants to see “a complete dismantling of the system.”

“With the way the police culture is in this country, there simply is no fixing what is there,” Freidoff said. “You can’t fix what those five cops did to [Nichols].”

Michelle Rodino-Colocino, an associate professor of media studies and affiliate professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, said she “wants police to stop killing Americans.”

Rodino-Colocino said she believes it's important to “have conversations” and “grow this movement so it’s even bigger.”

At the protest, Rodino-Colocino promoted a course called “Organizing for Power,” which is run by a group founded by the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung.

She said through courses like this one, students can “gain skills” such as “how to have a conversation with someone who might not agree with you.”

Rodino-Colocino said she encourages people to get involved with “Organizing for Power” and improve their “communication skills” and ability to work with others “productively.”

Melanie Morrison, the secretary and co-founder of the 3/20 Coalition, said her and the Coalition are working for “anti-racism, mental health reform and police reform.”

“I think that obviously the issue is a police issue because the officers that killed [Nichols] were all Black,” Morrison said. “This is clearly not just an issue of racism but that the system is working against Black lives — the issue is the system.”

