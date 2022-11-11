The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity “demand" the Centre County district attorney and Penn State University Police and Public Safety to drop the "unjust and targeted charges against [a] student protester," according to an Instagram post.

During the protest in opposition to the Uncensored America event on Oct. 24 that hosted Proud Boys founder Gavin Mclnnes, Penn State police arrested student Bram Woolley.

Woolley is facing three misdemeanor charges for failure to disperse upon officer order, disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense and defiant trespassing, according to court documents. After he caused a “safety concern” due to his proximity to police horses and refusal to move upon request.

The Instagram post stated that “while Proud Boys were assaulting and pepper-spraying protestors” the only person the university police arrested was a student “peacefully and nonviolently protesting."

The post recounts that while the university police advanced on horseback against the protesting crowd, Woolley “moved out of the horses’ way” and “saw several other people standing behind the mounted police,” which is when Woolley then gathered near them.

Woolley was then “unable to leave” upon request due to being “surrounded by mounted police,” the post said.

The post said that the reason Woolley was arrested that night was “solely political.” And that Woolley's arrest is an “attack on all anti-racists students, faculty and community members.”

“We, as Penn State students and community members, demand that these charges against [Woolley] are dropped and for the Penn State administration and police to apologize for their grossly negligent actions that took place on Oct. 24,” the post said.