The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity started a petition to "demand" that Penn State administration denies Uncensored America the ability to host an event on campus.

On Oct. 24, founder of Proud Boys Gavin McInnes will speak at an event at Penn State hosted by Uncensored America.

The petition said that Uncensored America “manipulates the rhetoric of ‘free speech’ and ‘ideas’ in order to provide ideological cover for funneling money and resources away from Penn State students" while including criticisms of the event and the arguments for it being hosted.

Additionally, the petition includes a list of demands for university officials, which include stopping Uncensored America from hosting this event and making policy changes within the University Park Allocation Committee so that events similar to Uncensored America’s will not be permitted by Penn State in the future.

The university released a statement regarding its inability to stop the Uncensored America event from happening. University leaders encourage students to attend other events set up on Oct. 24 that focus on community and belonging.

On Wednesday, the petition reached the halfway mark of the goal. Both the student-led protest and Uncensored America’s event with Gavin McInnes are still scheduled for Oct. 24.

