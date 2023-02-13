Last week, a Penn State doctoral student’s home country was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, resulting in the deaths of more than 28,000 people.

Merve Ozcelik spent her week organizing a fundraiser to help those affected by the earthquake while trying to assist her own family flee the natural disaster.

According to the Associated Press, the earthquake affected areas in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Ozcelik (graduate-applied linguistics) described Monday’s events as “really intense for [Turkish Penn State students].”

“The earthquake happened early on Monday morning, so the whole day — Monday and Tuesday — we were kinda shocked,” Ozcelik said. “All we could do was just send some money to Turkey [and] those big fundraisers.”

However, Ozcelik said the students “felt like there might be more things that [they] can do.”

Ozcelik said the fundraiser “started as something that [they did] among [their] friends.”

“Actually, we have a Turkish Student Association at Penn State, but somehow they were kind of late in answering the funding needs,” Ozcelik said. “Because there’s no one person taking the initiative, I took the initiative organizing my friends.”

According to an email from Vice President of TSA Oguzhan Colak, the members “are putting up flyers all over the school buildings except for the [HUB-Robeson Center]” because they were told they weren’t allowed to hang them there.

Additionally, TSA has an earthquake relief fundraiser with the Bridge to Turkiye organization, Colak said via email.

Colak said the organization will attend Monday’s public hall meeting to “talk to the locals and authorities on what [it’s] doing and how [it] can spread [its] message more effectively.”

Ozcelik said she went to the State College Municipal Building on Wednesday to talk to State College Mayor Ezra Nanes.

Since she’s from Turkey, Ozcelik said she “didn’t know how municipality works” in the U.S.

“But I was like, I'm just gonna try,” Ozcelik said.

She said she met Kevin Kassab, the community engagement manager, who “informed [and] guided” them on their next steps.

Kassab told the students organizing the fundraiser that they could use “the municipality building as a drop-off place” for the “emergency materials” they were collecting, Ozcelik said.

Kassab explained the process of submitting a request to Nanes, so Nanes could “present a proclamation, recognizing the earthquake in Turkey and making a call for more donations and relief materials,” Ozcelik said.

Ozcelik said Kassab also helped the students set up a table “to make this donation thing visible.”

“Although we are not U.S. citizens, they were so responsive [and] so helpful,” Ozcelik said.

Ozcelik said the “emergency materials” were accepted until Saturday and were sent to Washington, D.C. to be flown directly “to the affected area” in Turkey.

She said every two days, individuals within the organization would take the “emergency materials” down to D.C. to be flown to Turkey. Plane flights from D.C. to Turkey were scheduled every night, Ozcelik said.

For now, Ozcelik said the Turkish Embassy in D.C. said the last flight to Turkey was Saturday.

“Depending on the need, there might be other emergency planes later on,” Ozcelik said.

Because the flights are ending, Ozcelik said money donations are the most effective way to help in the immediate moment.

In regards to supporting Turkish and Syrian students on Penn State’s campus, Ozcelik said to “check in” on them because they “are not OK.”

Ozcelik said the warm responses she’s received on campus have helped during this time.

“Even if I were in Turkey right now… I would volunteer, but I would just wait until they call me,” Ozcelik said. “I basically do the same here.”

However, Ozcelik said the “main difference” between Turkey and the U.S. “is that everyone in Turkey right now [is] suffering from a collective trauma.”

Ozcelik said despite her “inner world” revolving around ways to help, the people she sees in State College act much differently.

“When I look around, life goes on here,” Ozcelik said. “That's the most difficult thing for me right now.”

For Ozcelik, she said “things start not making sense.”

“For the first time, I am behind [on] my readings this week,” Ozcelik said. “When I sit [at] my desk in the office and try to do a reading or assignment, I can't.”

She said one reason for this is due to her cousin’s current circumstances.

Ozcelik said her cousin fled a building collapse “in the last minute,” and “her [cousin’s] friend died near her.”

“She has been trying to go to my uncle's place for the last four days,” Ozcelik said.

Ozcelik said this stress is directly impacting her schoolwork.

“I can't function properly since Monday. I can't do my assignments,” Ozcelik said.

“For the professors, as well,” Ozcelik said, “they can be a bit more tolerant.”

She asked them to give both Turkish and Syrian students “some space and time to recover” and to “recognize their pain.”

“Just one email really gives us strength,” Ozcelik said.

Ozcelik said she was “physically exhausted” Tuesday night and didn’t eat anything for two days.

“When people are under the rubble hungry, cold [and] without water, I feel guilty to be warm,” Ozcelik said. “I feel guilty because I'm full [and] because I have water.”

After Ozcelik emailed her professor asking permission to be absent from Wednesday's class, her professor was more than willing to give her time off.

At the end of the class, Ozcelik said “the whole class” “wrote a comfort card” for her.

“I received it at night — I was at home contacting my friends, and then I got the card,” Ozcelik said. “It made me cry.”

“Even that kind of small thing really helps,” Ozcelik said.

She said she believes “most people [are] doing their best.”

“I haven't seen anyone who doesn't empathize with us,” Ozcelik said.

Enes Atac, one of Ozcelik’s friends, was raised in Turkey and received his bachelor's degree in Turkey before traveling to Germany for three years to pursue his master’s.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a very solid organization around here; she was the only one that I found as a decent option to help people in Turkey,” Atac (graduate-sociology) said.

Atac said while he was in Turkey, he experienced “three major earthquakes.” The country “already has a lot of trauma about earthquakes,” Atac said.

“I remember by myself living in football stadiums for a couple of days,” Atac said. “It's so different… being 5,000 miles away. Even though you want to sacrifice everything, you cannot do anything.”

He said that has led him to develop a more active Twitter presence following the earthquake.

Right now, Atac said he’s trying to “reach out to different subpopulations that might not have enough information about what's going on in Turkey and Syria.”

He said because the U.S. banking system has “wiring fees,” he’s promoting options like “Venmo, Zelle and PayPal” to avoid those fees.

He said he thoroughly vets “every link that [he] finds.”

“I'm trying to confirm [that] all of them are run either by NGOs based in the United States or faculty members that actually work in the U.S.,” Atac said.

Some organizations he recommended are the Turkish Philanthropy Funds and Ahbap.

Atac said the main issue is the southeast part of Turkey has some of “the poorest infrastructure” and has also been “significantly gentrified in the last 10 or 15 years.”

Despite the current death toll surpassing 28,000, Atac said “there are still people trying to get their voices out there under the rubble.”

Kivilcim Engel is also a doctoral student from Turkey.

Engel (graduate-psychology) said in the beginning, the students went to the grocery store and “tried to find the most basic, important thing that people in Turkey [need] right now” — including medicine, blankets, heaters and “lots of baby formula.”

After realizing the results of the earthquake will be a “long-term problem for Turkey,” Engel said the group decided to start collecting money “to support relief efforts.”

She said the students are hoping to organize a table in downtown State College next week where they can explain to people why they’re asking them for money.

In addition to Atac’s list of organizations, she recommended “AFAD,” an earthquake humanitarian aid campaign.

She said coming from a psychology background, she believes “it’s important to remember that the result of the earthquake is not [just] the people that we lost” — it’s also those who survived the earthquake.

“The need for help is so immense, long-term efforts are needed,” Engel said, “including mental health support.”

