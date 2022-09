Queen Elizabeth ll died Thursday morning at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, according to the Associated Press.

According to the AP, the queen had held the throne since February 6, 1952 serving as Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth's son, will take over as king, and will be called King Charles lll, according to the AP

