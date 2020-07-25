After rescinding its decision to block all international students from staying in the U.S. this fall if their schools were to operate fully online due to the pandemic, Immigration and Customs Enforcement now says the rule applies to newly enrolling students.

Newly enrolling students may enter the country with valid visas only if their schools allow them to take at least one of their fall courses in person.

The rule does not apply to students who are already enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities.

Additionally, the rule will not apply to newly enrolled students whose schools switch to a fully online semester later in the year.

RELATED

ICE's initial decision was met with lawsuits including from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for which Penn State signed an amicus brief in support.

There were nearly 10,000 international students from more than 140 countries enrolled at all of Penn State's campuses combined as of fall 2018.