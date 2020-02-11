Old Main without scaffolding
Penn State has been recognized as the number one producer of faculty Fulbright Scholars and a top producer of student Fulbright Scholars by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, according to a Penn State news release Tuesday morning.

The Fulbright program is a prestigious cultural exchange program in which individuals may receive funding to conduct research or teach abroad.

Thirteen Penn State faculty and 10 students received the program awards for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the release.

Applications for the Fulbright awards in the 2020-2021 academic year will open Feb. 14.

The 2019-2020 faculty scholars, their departments and their host countries are as follows:

  • Lee Ann Banaszak, professor of political science, and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies, College of the Liberal Arts; host country: Australia.
  • Lara Fowler, Penn State Law and Institutes of Energy and the Environment; host country: Sweden.
  • Russell Frank, associate professor of journalism, College of Communications; host institutions: Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Greece.
  • Elizabeth Kadetsky, associate professor, creative writing, College of the Liberal Arts; host country: India.
  • Cristin Millett, professor of art, College of Arts and Architecture; host country: Australia.
  • Elizabeth Ransom, associate professor, School of International Affairs; Global Scholar Award.
  • Ricky Bates, professor, College of Agricultural Sciences; host country: Cambodia.
  • Enrique del Castillo, distinguished professor, College of Engineering; host country: Portugal.
  • Carter Hunt, assistant professor, College of Health and Human Development; host country: Ecuador.
  • Benjamin Lear, associate professor, Eberly College of Science; host country: Finland.
  • Catherine Wanner, professor, College of the Liberal Arts; host country: Ukraine.
  • Tineka Lebrun, Global Programs; Administrative Seminar, India.
  • Salar Ghahramani, associate professor, Penn State Abington; Invited Scholar and Fulbright Specialist, Royal University of Law and Economics, Cambodia.

