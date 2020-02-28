In the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus, Penn State is working to bring students studying in Italy home, according to a university press release.

The university placed Italy on its restricted travel list that includes students, faculty and staff, according to the release. Currently, in order to travel to the country, an individual would need the university's provost or risk officer to approve the trip.

Penn State made this decision in response to both the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and the State Department elevating their travel warnings to Italy to "Level 3," meaning "avoid nonessential travel" and "reconsider travel."

Both institutions recommend individuals not travel to the country, as there are more than 650 confirmed coronavirus cases there at the present time.

The university has contacted students currently in Italy to help them make travel arrangements out of the country.

Penn State's Education Abroad Office will aid students with the academic and financial processes relating to their departure from Italy. Additionally, the Global Safety Office is monitoring the situation, according to the release.

