Three days after voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which would federally recognize the validity of same-sex marriage, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson attended the wedding of his gay son.

Thompson, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania's 15th congressional district, which encompasses large areas of northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including parts of Centre County.

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life. The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family," Maddison Stone, the congressman's press secretary, said in a statement.

The bill, which Stone referred to as "nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats," passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a vote of 267–157 — with all opposition coming from Republicans.

The bill is now headed to the U.S. Senate, where it will need 60 votes to pass into law.

