Fetterman & Corman Lecture

State Senator Jake Corman talks on issues that impacts Penn State students during the Fetterman & Corman Lecture held by the Lion Caucus in Freeman Auditorium on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

 Ken Kalbach

During a news conference on Thursday, Pennsylvania state senator Jake Corman said he will be dropping out of the Pennsylvania governor election and endorsed Republican candidate Lou Barletta.

"It's my job to show leadership when it matters, so today I think, putting the party first, it's time for me to step aside and support someone who can in the fall," Corman said during the conference.

In a tweet, Barletta said he will "beat" Josh Shapiro and is "grateful" for Corman's endorsement.

