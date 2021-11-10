Sen. Jake Corman contracts coronavirus ahead of Boalsburg event

Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a release Wednesday.

Although fully vaccinated, Corman (R-Bellefonte) tested positive and has been routinely tested throughout the pandemic in caution, the release said.

According to the release, he will work from home while in quarantine. Corman planned to host a Veterans Service Officer Day at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg on Wednesday.

The event aimed to help veterans and their families with any questions or needed assistance with "health care, disability claims, GI bill assistance and other veteran benefits."

"His symptoms are mild, and he looks forward to a complete recovery," the senator's office said in the release.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE