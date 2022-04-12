After a report alleging Republican State Sen. Jake Corman was set on withdrawing form the Pennsylvania governor race came out on Tuesday, Corman released a statement later in the day clarifying he's decided to remain in the race.

“Two developments today have led me to decide to remain in the race for governor: [former] President [Donald] Trump’s statement on the race and my conversation directly with the president," Corman said in the statement. "He encouraged me to keep fighting, and that’s what I’m going to do — keep fighting for the people of Pennsylvania.”

He has represented the 34th Pennsylvania Senate District, which includes Centre County, Huntingdon Country, Mifflin County and Juniata County, and he's held the position since his election to the Pennsylvania Senate in 1998.

Corman’s name will appear with eight others in Pennsylvania's May 17 primary election ballot.

