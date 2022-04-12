Jake Corman, president pro tempore of the Pennsylvania State Senate, will allegedly withdrawal from the primary election and end his Republican campaign for Pennsylvania governor, according to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Corman is expected to file a petition with the state "as early as Tuesday" to remove his name from all voting ballots before the primary election on May 17, sources "familiar with the matter" said, according to the Inquirer.

He has represented the 34th Pennsylvania Senate District, which includes Centre County, Huntingdon Country, Mifflin County and Juniata County, and he's held the position since his election to the Pennsylvania Senate in 1998.

After he withdrawals, the current Republican ticket would feature eight candidates running for the party's nomination.

