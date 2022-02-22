Democratic Pennsylvania House Rep. Scott Conklin announced his re-election campaign in the 77th House District, which includes State College and Penn State, on Tuesday morning.

According to the release, Conklin's campaign in the 77th House District is currently endorsed by House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Seven Mountains Central Labor Council and Teamsters Local 8.

Since 2007, Conklin has served as state representative for the 77th District, the release said. Prior to that, Conklin served as a Centre County commissioner for seven years. He's currently the democratic chair of the House State Government Committee.

According to the release, Centre County Commissioners Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins, Centre County Controller Jason Moser, Centre County Treasurer Colleen Kennedy, Centre County Prothonotary Jeremy Breon and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers support Conklin's campaign for re-election.

"I have always strived to be a servant leader for working families and all people I've represented in my years of public service," Conklin said in the release. "In Harrisburg, I will continue fighting for increased education funding, safer infrastructure, voter accessibility and environmental sustainability for Pennsylvania."

