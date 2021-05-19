Voters in Pennsylvania became the first in the U.S. to impose limits on the governor's authority in an emergency disaster declaration, according to The Associated Press.

The change will end a governor's emergency disaster declaration after 21 days and give lawmakers the only authority to extend or end the emergency disaster declaration.

As of now, the governor is able issue a declaration for up to 90 days and extend it with no limit.

However, in the past, a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers could end a governor's declaration.

On the primary ballot Tuesday, voters were able to vote for or against the change, which was inspired by "Republican lawmakers' anger over how Governor Tom Wolf handled the coronavirus response," the AP said.

Out of all the precincts, 73% reported and 54% voted for the change with over two million ballots cast, according to the Associated Press.

