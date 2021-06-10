Pennsylvania's State Senate voted Thursday 30-20 in favor of ending Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic disaster declaration and unanimously in favor of extending "hundreds" of Wolf's regulatory waivers, according to the Associated Press.

The end to Wolf's disaster declaration, which was initiated March 6, 2020 and renewed May 20, was already passed by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled House of Representatives this week, the AP said.

This move "drew bitter recriminations from Democrats, who accused Republicans of undertaking an experiment that could hamstring a state response to a resurgence in COVID-19 and risks losing millions in federal emergency food aid for the poorest families," the AP said.

Wolf will not need to approve this for it to take effect.

The waiver bill will extend regulatory waivers on government functions and suspend regulations on the economy until Sept. 30, unless the Wolf administration ends it earlier, according to the AP. Though it passed in the Senate, it must also be approved by the House and Wolf himself.

According to the AP, the state also has yet to certify the results from May, which included a referendum that moved to expand lawmakers' authority over disaster declarations and emergencies.

