Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman announces gubernatorial campaign

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Jake Corman, 57, announced his campaign for governor with a video featuring endorsements from residents of Bellefonte, his hometown.

"He's exactly what Pennsylvania needs," said a citizen featured in the video.

"Defending our freedoms" ranks at the top of Corman's legislative agenda, alongside increasing election security, creating new jobs and improving Pennsylvania schools.

Corman was first elected in 1998 to represent District 34, which includes Centre, Mifflin, Juniata and Huntingdon counties, and has served in state Republican leadership since 2009.

As the president pro tempore, Corman is the ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate, and is the presumptive frontrunner in the primary field.

His campaign to fill Gov. Tom Wolf's vacated seat in 2022 pits him against a growing field of Republican candidates including former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, Chester County Chamber CEO Guy Ciarrocchi and Delaware County HVAC business owner Dave White.

Corman will most likely face the sole Democratic candidate Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the general election if he can outlast his challengers in the GOP primary.

