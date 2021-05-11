Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday updated coronavirus guidelines that will increase maximum capacity for indoor and outdoor gatherings and events on May 17.

According to the release, limits for indoor events will increase by 50% and outdoor events will increase by 75%.

“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” Wolf said in the release.

Currently, maximum occupancy for indoor events is 25% and outdoor event occupancy is 50%.

However, these updated guidelines will not prevent municipalities, school districts, restaurants and venues from implementing their own stricter mitigations, the release said.

According to Wolf, face coverings should still be worn and CDC guidelines should be followed for all events.

The updated guidelines follow the State College Borough Council's amendment to the municipality's coronavirus ordinance Monday night, which allows for larger gatherings in Centre County.

The amendment increases the limit on indoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people and outdoor gatherings from 25 to 50 people.

