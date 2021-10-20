Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro addressed union members, Penn State students and State College community members at his “Big Fights Bus Tour" campaign event for Pennsylvania governor Monday.

State College was the first of three stops on Monday for Shapiro’s campaign tour, and he has made several stops across the commonwealth since he announced his campaign for governor on Oct. 13.

Shapiro, a Democrat, has served as Pennsylvania’s attorney general since 2017 — after his time as a state representative for the 153rd District and on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Shapiro spoke at the Teamsters Local 8 Union office and was joined by Centre County Commissioners Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins. The PA Conference of Teamsters endorsed Shapiro as the next governor, according to its website.

Jonathan Light, president of the Teamsters Local 8 Union, which represents more than 2,700 Penn State technical service employees, introduced Shapiro.

“[Shapiro] is the first attorney general that I know of who has actually gone after companies that take advantage of working class people,” Light said.

After Light, Higgins and Pipe spoke briefly about their experience working with Shapiro as attorney general.

“I know [Shapiro] well,” Higgins said. “He’s fair, he walks the walk… and he knows what he’s doing — he ran the third largest county in Pennsylvania.”

Pipe said Centre County residents need to do “everything we can” to elect someone who has the courage, conviction and compassion needed at this moment.

“When I first ran for representative in 2004, the first place I went was to Teamsters Local 463,” Shapiro said. “They welcomed me — they were the first union to ever support me, and I’ll never forget that.”

Then, Shapiro spoke about the urgent need to address the “systemic inequities that hold communities back,” as well as rural hospital closures and the burden of student debt.

“I’m 48 years old, I've got four kids with one in college, and I’m still paying off my student loans,” Shapiro said.

At the conclusion of the event, Shapiro said he believes community college should be free, and if elected, he would look at how higher education is funded "to ensure it is more affordable, whether you're going to a state school or a state-related school like Penn State.”

Samuel Ajah, executive vice president of Penn State College Democrats, attended the campaign event along with several of his peers.

“I think we have a huge problem of student debt in this country… so I think it is really important to elect someone who will fight for these issues,” Ajah said.

Ajah expressed his support for Shapiro in the next election.

“We need to elect someone tried-and-true like Josh Shapiro,” Ajah said, “who has fought for Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth.”

