Pennsylvania Department of Health acting secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday the commonwealth will comply with the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s relaxed masking guidelines.

The new CDC guidelines, which allow fully vaccinated individuals to forgo masks both indoors and outdoors, automatically went into effect after the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Beam said unvaccinated individuals must wear masks in public until 70% of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals must wear masks on any form of public transportation and in places where masks are still mandated, such as in local businesses or workplaces.

