Penn State Health announced revised visitation policies in response to an increase in coronavirus cases across the health system Thursday, according to a release.

The revised policy will allow adult patients to have one family or support person per day, while pediatric patients will be allowed two family or support people per day, the release said.

Visitor restrictions for patients with coronavirus will remain in place, according to the release.

The changes will occur at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group locations, the release said.

Visitors will continue to be screened for coronavirus symptoms, and those with symptoms will be prohibited from entering, according to the release.

Visitors will be required to use "a medical-grade mask — such as a surgical mask at all times and maintain social distancing guidelines," the release said, and visitors will be provided one if they do not have one.

Penn State Health will continue to offer virtual screenings for coronavirus on Penn State Health OnDemand — its telehealth service, according to the release.

Additional information about the guidelines can be found on Penn State Health's website.

