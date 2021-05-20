Gov. Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, after Pennsylvanians voted to impose limits on the governor’s authority in an emergency disaster declaration.

While coronavirus mitigation orders will still be lifted on Memorial Day as previously mentioned, Wolf said renewing the proclamation will help ensure the state does “not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic.”

The proclamation of emergency disaster was initially signed in March 2020 after the first coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania were confirmed.

The declaration waived the one-week waiting period before receiving unemployment compensation and allowed the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to employ the National Guard for further support with coronavirus care and testing locations.

By extending the declaration, Pennsylvanians will be provided with increased support for the virus and recovery during the state’s reopening, according to Wolf.

Wolf said an extension of the proclamation “allows more medical professionals to administer vaccines, ensures families harmed financially by the pandemic have access to healthy food through SNAP benefits and ensures Pennsylvania counties and businesses remain eligible for federal disaster recovery dollars.”

