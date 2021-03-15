Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that gathering limits will be increased and some restaurant and business coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on April 4, according to a press release.

Restaurants will be able to resume bar service, alcohol service without food purchases and curfews for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted.

Additionally, indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for self-certified restaurants. Restaurants that do not self-certify will be required to keep capacity at 50%.

Other business including gyms, entertainment facilities and personal services facilities will be able to raise capacity to 75% occupancy.

For indoor events, maximum occupancy will be 25% regardless of venue size, and outdoor events will allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, according to the release.

However, despite the lifting of restrictions, Wolf said he still encourages mask-wearing, social distancing, and curbside pick-up and takeout at restaurants.

“Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week — all very positive signs," Wolf said in the release. "The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations."

