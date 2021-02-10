Following losses at the state and local level, Ezra Nanes stayed active in politics to support the Democratic party. Now, he’s putting himself back on the ballot to vie for a seat in office once again.

Nanes, a Pennsylvania Senate candidate in 2018, will be on the ballot in the State College mayoral election this year. He was the first candidate to announce his pursuit of the position.

The Democrat said he’s used the communication and people skills he picked up in school and the workforce to further his campaign approach and career in politics.

Nanes said he studied art history at the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and went on to graduate as valedictorian of his Penn State Smeal MBA program in marketing and finance in 2012.

He then started at AccuWeather, where he has been for the past eight years, currently serving as director of business development in account management.

According to Nanes, he’s volunteered as a mentor with the Smeal College of Business at Penn State, coaching students in career development and job searching.

He first became involved with politics around the 2016 presidential election.

“I started attending some local government meetings in the borough and the townships, and advocating for resolutions around diversity and inclusivity,” Nanes said. “There were a lot of direct assaults on equality around that election time.”

Nanes said this led to his candidacy for Pennsylvania Senate in the 34th District election in 2018. Even though he wasn’t elected, he raised the most money out of the Democratic candidates — totaling around $300,000. He said he defeated Republican Jake Corman, the majority leader of the Pennsylvania Senate, by 3,000 votes in Centre County.

During that election, he said he was able to work with many students at Penn State.

“The student vote is so important,” he said. “They are a very big part of politics in the borough of State College. After that election, I have stayed involved with the community and supported other Democratic candidates’ campaigns.”

In December 2019, Nanes was one of 11 eligible applicants for State College interim mayor, following former Mayor Don Hahn’s election as magisterial district judge. Ronald Filippelli was eventually selected to serve as the interim mayor.

Throughout these candidacy processes, Nanes said he had the support of his wife and family, and he runs the campaigns as a team with his family.

“My wife and I are very involved together, and it all starts with what’s in our hearts,” Nanes said. “A care for people is what drew us into politics initially, and to stand up for what we believe in.”

Throughout these campaigns, Nanes said he’s been able to meet other politicians within the borough community. Jesse Barlow, president of the State College Borough Council, has worked with and supported Nanes in the past, and said he plans on continuing this trend in the coming election.

“His strength is that he won’t have to get to know people because of the strong support from the borough in his previous state Senate campaign,” Barlow said. “He is a strong communicator and is empathetic toward people, and he has a good understanding of local issues.”

Barlow has met Nanes at various events relating to local climate and human rights issues. According to Barlow, Nanes was endorsed by the Sierra Club, a state-wide environmental agency, because of his work in environmental impacts.

In his campaign for state Senate, Nanes’ vision included advancing the economy with renewable energy — such as solar and wind technology — while also declining campaign contributions from fossil fuel industries.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Prior to announcing his candidacy in December, Nanes met with Penn State student Josh Portney who urged him to run for the position. The pair worked on Peter Buck’s campaign for state Representative in 2020.

Portney (sophomore-communications) said he’s worked on several campaigns before — serving as the manager of Buck’s and Daryl Boling’s campaigns for state Representative. He also served on Scott Conklin’s campaign for Auditor General and Nancy Guenst’s campaign for state Representative, which led him to serve as Nanes’ campaign manager for this election.

“I called Ezra back in December to talk about his political aspirations,” Portney said. “I knew of his prior interest in the position, and I said to Ezra that this is something I know you can do and you’re the guy for the job. My confidence helped him decide to run.”

Shortly after that, Nanes announced his candidacy in late December, and Portney started to design and set up the campaign logo, website and Facebook page. Portney said he’s been working and learning from the campaign ever since.

“As a student, I have a very limited perspective of how State College affects me,” Portney said. “How State College affects me is wondering how I’ll be able to walk to class, get food or go to my apartment, but for the tens of thousands of residents here, there is a lot more to it, such as the police issues and living with the student community.”

According to Nanes, his goal is to address issues with the police system and the effects the university has on the community, along with promoting diversity and inclusivity.

“We want to create a welcoming and inclusive community that can grow and prosper, and we want there to be opportunity for people and families to live the lives that they hope to live in this area,” Nanes said. “This is a wonderful community, and I wish to see it grow in a sustainable and diverse way.”

The primary elections for State College mayor will take place May 18.