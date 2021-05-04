Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday via Twitter coronavirus mitigation orders will be lifted on Memorial Day — May 31.

All restrictions, including those related to gatherings, restaurants and other businesses, will all be lifted on May 31.

Wolf also announced in the tweet that Pennsylvania's masking order will be lifted once 70% of adults statewide have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Pennsylvanians can find vaccine appointments here in order to "lift the masking order sooner."

