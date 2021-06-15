Pennsylvania is a state known for its many American “firsts” — the first hospital, the first successful daily newspaper, the first radio station, the first actions in the country combatting slavery and, more recently, the first U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. And last month, it became known for another when constitutional amendments limited the governor’s emergency response authority.

Ratified by constituents during primary elections on May 18, the amendments came over a year after Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic emergency declaration took effect on March 6, 2020. Wolf ended the declaration Thursday after it was renewed May 20.

Changes or additions were made to Article I, Article III Section 9 and Article IV through the amendments.

Article I concerns equality and equity in Pennsylvania — in essence, it’s another protection against incidents of discrimination. But Article III Section 9 and Article IV concern the governor’s authority in responding to disasters.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website, a governor may no longer alter the state of a disaster emergency declaration without the approval of two-thirds of both Pennsylvania’s Senate and House of Representatives. Furthermore, any disaster emergency declarations enacted by a governor will be in effect for no longer than 21 days unless extended or altered by said two-thirds approval.

But while the amendments were passed by the majority of Pennsylvanians, some, like Tor Michaels, balked at the opinion of the majority.

Michaels, who serves as Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Conklin’s chief of staff, said the results of May’s primaries were “concerning.”

“We’ve now turned a public health crisis into a political situation,” Michaels said. “[Future emergencies are] going to turn into a political process instead of one that the governor can decide for the public health — and politics be damned.”

Wolf’s actions “saved a lot of lives,” Michaels said, and seeing such a situation politicized was “heartbreaking.” He said Wolf’s successors will be forced to deal with partisan politics “in order to do what they feel is best for the public good.”

“Those who wanted to politicize this, they’ve done it for their own benefit instead of the public good,” Michaels said. “If we continue to go down that road as a society... how will we know what to believe anymore?”

Penn State student Meghan Heister said she has been invested in politics for “quite a while,” and the new restrictions on Pennsylvania's governors are “just adding more fuel to the fire,” in her opinion.

Like Michaels, Heister (junior-hospitality management) said she believes Wolf had the best interest of Pennsylvania residents in mind when he first declared a state of emergency during the pandemic. She said she believes the governor should ultimately have authority in emergency situations to help constituents.

“It’s just making a bigger mess of things by trying to take [Wolf’s] power away,” Heister said. “He’s here to help. We elected him for a reason. Why are we trying to fix things that don’t need to be fixed? We’re focusing on the wrong stuff.”

In recent years, Pennsylvania has gained a reputation as a swing state, or one in which voters often toe the line between Republican and Democratic outcomes in elections. Heister said she believes this creates distrust in government officials, which was only worsened by the pandemic.

Michaels said a solution could be more honesty and transparency with constituents. He said communication is key, especially during emergency declarations.

This was a sentiment Michael Pipe, chairman of the Centre County Board of Commissioners, echoed. He said he and his coworkers and staff have worked hard to remain connected to their constituents while adhering to local, statewide and national coronavirus mitigation guidelines.

As the state of the pandemic has shifted and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wolf’s office have evolved over the past year, a primary goal of Pipe’s office, he said, has been to encourage community participation in safety and mitigation efforts — efforts made much easier, he said, by Wolf’s emergency declaration.

Pipe said he believes vaccinations and individual conversations with medical professionals are the most important step in this process.

“As long as we’re seeing vaccinations numbers increase, as long as we’re seeing cases decline, we’re going to be in a really good spot,” Pipe said. “I think it’s just [about] staying on top of [COVID] and being mindful that it’s [still] present.”

Pipe said he believes the best way to achieve herd immunity is for Centre County’s government to continue working with Gov. Wolf and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Historically, this is how Centre County has always acted, Pipe said, as it doesn’t have its own locally operated public health organization. Because of this, statewide precedents are employed — precedents set largely by Wolf’s declaration.

Centre County also received “tens of millions” in relief funds from the commonwealth as a product of Wolf’s declaration, which Pipe said were used for housing, small businesses and mental health programs.

Michaels and Heister, however, said they aren’t optimistic about Centre County’s coronavirus mitigation efforts, especially without the aid of Wolf’s emergency declaration authority.

Currently, the Democratic Party is the minority in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, which Michaels said is detrimental to Conklin’s — and Wolf’s — agenda. Without Conklin’s and Wolf’s policies enacted, he said he believes Pennsylvania will be at a standstill.

Heister said she’s worried about those who believe the pandemic is over and said such thought processes are uneducated and inhumane.

“COVID is serious and people have died from it,” Heister said. “Even if it’s just one person we’re trying to cooperate with and save, that should be worth more than property and small businesses.”

Yet, Michaels is holding on to scraps of hope.

He said local politics and the independent authority of entities like Centre County, State College, Bellefonte and even Penn State could improve mitigation statistics.

According to Michaels, both State College and Penn State have set examples for other small communities and have led the charge in Pennsylvania’s coronavirus mitigation efforts. They could, should the need arise, implement their own ordinances or guidelines to improve safety at a local level — reliance on state officials and guidelines would not be necessary.

Pipe said he was pleased with Centre County’s primary election results — the county voted not to alter the existing constitution, unlike the majority of other Pennsylvanian counties.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” Pipe said. “It’s challenging, but it’s meaningful work.”

All three agree the political and economic healing process will take a long time, and complications will arise. But each said they would find ways around May’s political roadblock, and do as much as they can to improve the pandemic situation in their local and state communities.

“COVID-19 is going to stay around — a case here and there,” Pipe said. “[But] it’s going to [get to] where we control it and ultimately be able to extinguish it one day.”

