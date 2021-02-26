The "Call for Entries" has been issued by the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts juried fine art exhibition, Images 2021. This year, the exhibition will be an online event due to "coronavirus uncertainty."

Eligible work for Images 2021 includes drawings, paintings, mixed media, photography, hand-pulled prints, watercolors, fiber, paper and digital art. Digital images of original work produced within three years ago will be accepted as well.

Submissions are open to artists whose primary residence in Pennsylvania. Adults and students between the ages of 16 and 26 are encouraged to apply.

Artists can win up to $1,800 in prizes, which include merit awards, best of show, best pastel, best drawing, best photograph and best student submission.

The juror for the exhibition will be Betsey Batchelor, an artist and teacher in Philadelphia. Batchelor is an associate professor at Arcadia University and is the head of the area of Painting and Drawing.

Batchelor has had work featured at the Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, Dartmouth College, Swarthmore College, Arcadia University, and the Jessica Berwind Gallery, Jeffrey Fuller Fine Art, and the Matthews Hamilton Gallery in Philadelphia. She has also received grants from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. She is also a MacDowell Colony Fellow.

The festival also called for submissions for its annual banner competition, which will also be virtual.

The banner typically hangs between 15 and 20 feet over the street. There must be a design on both sides of the banner (either identical or different). Submissions must have all components of the design of the banner attached, or it will not be displayed. The festival will not display any banners with religious, partisan or commercial messages.

Prizes will be awarded by the jurors in three different categories: professional, youth and general. Members of the jury for the banner competition have not been announced yet. All submissions must be given to the office of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts by 5 p.m. on June 18.

More information on the banner competition can be found here.

The 55th Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts will begin on July 7 and end July 11.

