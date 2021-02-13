On Saturday, the United States Senate voted to acquit former president Donald Trump on the charge of "incitement of insurrection." The final vote was 57-43, according to NBC News.

The alleged incitement occurred on Jan. 6 at the United States Capitol and was perpetrated by a large group of pro-Trump supporters.

Seven Republican lawmakers voted Trump guilty, including Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. The other six included Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska, according to NBC.

Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania sided with his Democratic colleagues to vote Trump guilty as well.

Trump will not be convicted, as the vote fell short of the required 67 to do so. Subsequently, the Senate's vote does not prevent Trump from running for federal office in the future.

