On Saturday, the Nittany Scoops ice cream shop opened in Harrisburg in the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace, offering 19 flavors from Penn State's Berkey Creamery.

The shop sold out of all pints and seven flavors during the opening, including Peachy Paterno, Scholar’s Chip and Grilled Stickies.

Fresh stock will arrive weekly from the creamery. Twelve flavors, including Keeney Beany, Death by Chocolate and WPSU Coffee Break, remain for the rest of this week.

Nittany Scoops will be open from 12 to 7 p.m. during the winter months.

