Penn State University Police and Public Safety warned the State College community Thursday of potentially dangerous winds brought by Hurricane Laura, according to a social media post.

Hurricane Laura is moving north and is projected to cause severe winds and intense thunderstorms that might affect western portions of Pennsylvania this weekend, according to AccuWeather.

"Penn Staters are urged to monitor the forecast over the next several days as high winds are possible, and the remnants of Hurricane Laura could potentially impact Pennsylvania," UPPS's post reads.

The hurricane hit Louisiana and Texas Thursday, destroying numerous communities after it surged with another storm, increasing in power and speed.

The storm has downgraded to a category two storm but is still considered to be dangerous, according to AccuWeather.