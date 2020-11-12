Third-term state senator Kim Ward was selected to replace Jake Corman as majority leader of the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania senate. She will become the first woman to assume the role in the state's legislature on Dec. 1.

In 2008, Ward also became the first woman elected to represent the 39th senatorial district and was reelected after her senatorial campaign during the 2020 general election.

Current Republican majority leader, Jake Corman, assumed the role for five years but has since been nominated to serve as the senate president pro tempore.

During a press release on Nov. 12, Corman congratulated Ward on her achievement and thanked his colleagues for nominating him to be president pro tempore.

Ward said she was honored to have been chosen as the Senate majority leader but stressed that the legislature had several coronavirus related challenges to overcome.

"I look forward to working closer with our colleagues in the House on issues that we can agree on and that are good for all Pennsylvanians," she said.

