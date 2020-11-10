The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists reminded hunters of several big-game hunting opportunities on Sundays in the commonwealth this season, according to a press release Tuesday.

The PFSC wanted to raise awareness of PA Senate Bill 147, which permitted three days of big-game regulated Sunday hunting opportunities in Pennsylvania.

On Nov. 15 archery deer hunting will be permitted, on Nov. 22 bear hunting will be permitted, and on Nov. 29 deer rifle hunting during the regular firearms season will be permitted in the commonwealth.

This is the first year these changes are able to occur, which is why the PFSC wanted to raise awareness when hunters are allowed to hunt.

For more information on the 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Seasons visit the Pennsylvania government website.