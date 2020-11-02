According to data from the Pennsylvania Secretary of State's office, the number of returned mail ballots in Pennsylvania stands at 2.4 million as of Monday, Nov. 2, according to U.S. Elections Project data.

As of Nov. 2, 81.3% of mail ballots in Centre County have been returned.

Since Oct. 30, the number of returned ballots in Centre County has risen by 7.2%. The current rate is 81.3%, and on Oct. 30 it was 74.1%.

Throughout the state of Pennsylvania, 77.9% of requested mail ballots have been successfully returned. State data shows voters between the ages of 18-24 are the least likely to request mail ballots and have the lowest return rate at 65.3%.

Of the mail ballots that have been returned, 897 have been rejected due to signature or ID discrepancies. However, in Pennsylvania election officials are not allowed to process ballots until Nov. 3.