On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced his intention to nominate Alison Beam, a Penn State alumna, to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health for Pennsylvania, replacing Dr. Rachel Levine.

This follows the nomination of Levine by President Joe Biden to serve as the federal Assistant Secretary of Health.

Beam currently serves as Wolf’s deputy chief of staff, helping to roll out health programs throughout the state and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf also appointed Dr. Wendy Braund, a Penn State college of medicine graduate, to serve as the Interim Acting Physician General of Pennsylvania, a position Levine also held.

Braund is currently serving as the COVID-19 response director for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. She has served in both the state and federal levels as a public health official.

Both women will assume their roles on Jan. 23.

