Virus Outbreak Transgender Health Official

FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. As a transgender woman, Levine has been subject to an endless stream of mockery and abuse on social media and elsewhere. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

 Joe Hermitt

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced his intention to nominate Alison Beam, a Penn State alumna, to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health for Pennsylvania, replacing Dr. Rachel Levine.

This follows the nomination of Levine by President Joe Biden to serve as the federal Assistant Secretary of Health.

Beam currently serves as Wolf’s deputy chief of staff, helping to roll out health programs throughout the state and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf also appointed Dr. Wendy Braund, a Penn State college of medicine graduate, to serve as the Interim Acting Physician General of Pennsylvania, a position Levine also held.

Braund is currently serving as the COVID-19 response director for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. She has served in both the state and federal levels as a public health official.

Both women will assume their roles on Jan. 23.

MORE STATE COLLEGE NEWS

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

James Engel is a student government reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies with a minor in French.