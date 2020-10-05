Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey confirmed Monday morning that he will not be running for reelection in the U.S. Senate or for the position of governor in 2022 during a livestreamed press conference.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that two sources familiar with Toomey's plans said the senator had chosen to end his career in elected office.

Toomey said the reasons behind his decision were personal and not political.

"The decision is consistent with the long-held view I've had in support of term limits," Toomey, who has help public office for 18 years, said.

Toomey said he plans to return to work in the private sector after finishing his senatorial term.

Toomey previously served the U.S. House of Representatives for six years before relinquishing his position in 2004 to adhere to his pledge to limit himself to three terms.

Toomey, who was first elected as a senator in 2010, will serve the rest of his term until Jan. 2023.

News of Toomey's future resignation comes just before the presidential and Senate elections on Nov. 3.

Throughout his time as senator, Toomey has criticized Obamacare, supported lowering taxes and supported President Donald Trump's decision to replace the recently vacated position on the Supreme Court.

However, Toomey chose not to endorse Trump's presidential campaign in 2016, citing his "flawed policies" and "outrageous comments" toward women.

Instead, he endorsed Marco Rubio for the 2016 Pennsylvania primary election and voted for Ted Cruz in the presidential election.

In 2010 and 2016, Toomey ran his senate campaign against Democratic candidates Joe Sestak and Kate McGinty, and won by slim margins of 2% and 1.5%, respectively.